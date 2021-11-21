Riverside Fire Department

Evacuations Ordered as Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire in Riverside

According to the RFD, an off-road vehicle started a vegetation fire in some mulch.

By Staff Reports

City of Riverside Firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Riverside County that has burned 10 acres, and prompted mandatory evacuations for a portion of the nearby Arlanza neighborhood.

The City of Riverside Fire Department announced around noon on Sunday on Facebook that it was "at three alarms with mutual aid assisting" in fighting the fire.


This image from the City of Riverside Fire Department shows where mandatory evacuations are in place on Nov. 21, 2021 as the result of a vegetation fire.

The fire is near Jurupa Avenue and Tyler Street in Riverside, and the evacuations affect a few houses located north of nearby Valley Drive.

Structures are threatened by the blaze, which bumped into the nearby neighborhood as it grew to 10 acres.


This car started a vegetation fire in mulch that grew to 10 acres and threatened structures in a nearby neighborhood, according to the City of Riverside Fire Department

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

