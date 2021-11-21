Evacuations Ordered as Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire in Riverside

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Riverside County that has burned 10 acres, and prompted mandatory evacuations for a portion of the nearby Arlanza neighborhood.

The City of Riverside Fire Department announced around noon on Sunday on Facebook that it was "at three alarms with mutual aid assisting" in fighting the fire.

City of Riverside Fire Department

The fire is near Jurupa Avenue and Tyler Street in Riverside, and the evacuations affect a few houses located north of nearby Valley Drive.

According to the RFD, an off-road vehicle started a vegetation fire in some mulch.

Structures are threatened by the blaze, which bumped into the nearby neighborhood as it grew to 10 acres.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.