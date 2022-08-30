Family and Friends Hold Funeral to Remember Family Killed in Windsor Hills Crash

Nearly a month after the devastating crash that left six people dead in Windsor Hills family, friends, and community members held a celebration of life Tuesday for three of the people who died.

People gathered to honor Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her unborn baby Armani.

No words can express the emotion in the church on Tuesday.

No words can capture how much love was in this church too.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This community really came together for this family that died together.

Asherey Ryan, her fiancé Reynold Lester, 11 month old Alonzo and their unborn baby Armani were all in a car Aug. 4 when they were hit and killed by a nurse in Windsor Hills, who police say was traveling between 80 and 100 miles per hour.

At the service, Sha’seana Kerr looked back on her sister’s life.

"Asherey Ryan who went by Ray Ray, was known for her bright smile, being a free spirit, her kindness, her singing, her contagious laughter," Kerr said."

She also took time to remember baby Alonzo.

"We remember when we first saw you. We gathered around just to get a view," said Kerr. "Speechless and breathless, our sister made perfection in the form of a baby. With hair so fine and skin so smooth, he’s an angel, maybe."

Kerr also spoke of her sister’s excitement after learning she was pregnant with Armani.

"Another beautiful baby boy, what a gift, two bundles of joy," Kerr said.

Those who gathered wore purple, Ryan's favorite color and they looked at the colorful casket comforted knowing mom will be buried with her boys.

You can see it in their face and you can hear it in their voice. this family is heartbroken.