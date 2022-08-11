All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection

Two more victims killed in a tragic multi-car collision at a Windsor Hills intersection were identified by grieving family members and friends Wednesday visiting a memorial at the site of the fiery crash.

Lynette Noble, 38, of Los Angeles, and 43-year-old friend Natesha Lewis were killed Aug. 4 when a Mercedes-Benz sedan traveling at an estimated 90 mph slammed into several vehicles at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues.

A family friend at the memorial at the intersection Wednesday said they found out days after the crash that Noble was among those killed. Noble's aunt also was at the site after flying to Southern California from Tennessee, where her aunt is battling an illness in the hospital.

"It's been shocking," said family friend Robbie Cross, speaking Wednesday at the memorial. "We were not aware that our friend, her niece, was in one of the cars that was hit. We came out here to support all the other families, still not knowing that Lynette was one of the persons in that vehicle."

Flowers, candles, notes and other items have been left at the crash site memorial in the days that followed. Residents, family members, friends and crash survivors have visited to pay their respects to those killed.

A 23-year-old pregnant woman, her 11-month-old son and fiancé on the way to a prenatal medical appointment also were killed in the horrific crash and fire that devastated families and left the South Los Angeles community in mourning. Asherey Ryan, 23, was engaged to fiancé Reynold Lester. Baby boy Alonzo was with them in the car. They planned to name another baby on the way Armani.

A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into the intersection remains held without bail after being charged with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also charged Monday with five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said his office cannot file the manslaughter charge in a case involving an unborn child.

Linton -- who made her first appearance in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Monday afternoon shortly after the charges were filed -- was ordered to be held without bail at the prosecution's request. She is due back in court for a bail review hearing next Monday, with arraignment postponed until Oct. 26.

One of Linton's attorneys, Halim Dhanidina, told the judge that the defense is conducting an investigation into ``mental health issues,'' and said he didn't believe there was anything to justify treating Linton's case equivalent to a capital murder case. He said she could reasonably post $300,000

bail.

Linton could face up to 90 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to Gascón.