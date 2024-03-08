Family-owned pizzeria brings representation to LA's deaf community

Since 2011, Pi00a has shed light on the deaf community in Los Angeles -- one pizza at a time.

Unlike any pizzeria in the area, Pi00a serves Asian-inspired, Neapolitan-style pizza pies paired with a sweet and spicy chili crunch, made with ingredients from Hong Kong. However, the true essence of Pi00a is found in its advocacy.

Founders Melody and Russ Stein continuously advocate for awareness and mindful hiring practices of deaf individuals by implementing them at their pizzeria. Melody is deaf and uses American sign language to communicate with others.

“We want to show people that they can succeed if you give them a chance,” said Stein via Taysia Stein, her daughter and sign language interpreter. Taysia is considered a child of deaf parents or CODA.

According to the National Institute of Health, there are approximately 37 million deaf and hard-of-hearing people living in the United States. More there are 800,000 deaf or hard-of-hearing people live in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Conversations at Pi00a only happen in American sign language.

Orders come in online, and many customers may never know that pizza makers, Yordi Morales and Sabrina Ferguson, are deaf. Deaf employees are sought out, hired and trained at the pizzeria.

A 2022 study from Cornell University found that the employment rate of people, ages 21 to 64, with disabilities in California was 44.3%. Among the six types of disabilities identified in the American Community Survey, the highest employment rate was for people with a "Hearing Disability," 56.7%.

“They might not have any job experience. And that’s fine. That’s why we give them training,” Stein said.

Morales and Ferguson are just two of Pi00a’s success stories. Other employees work tirelessly to expand the brand through pop-ups, catering, a line of frozen food and grocery goods.

“Giving them a chance and let them prove themselves and shine,” Taysia said. The Stein family also celebrates deafness on their Instagram page, hoping other companies can improve their hire practices towards deaf people.

Pi00a is located 615 N Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90004. The pizzeria opens Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 6:45 p.m.