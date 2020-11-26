Lancaster

Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Two Vehicles Leaves One Dead and Multiple Critically Injured

The crash took place in Lancaster at about 7:25 p.m.

By City News Service

A major hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles in Lancaster left one person dead, four people critically injured and one person with unknown injuries Thursday night, according to authorities.

The crash took place at the intersection of 20th Street East and East Avenue J-8 at about 7:25 p.m., according to Imy McBride, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

The genders and ages of the victims were not yet known.

The name of the victim who died was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No further details were immediately available.

