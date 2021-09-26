Pacoima

Fatal Pacoima Crash Leaves One Dead and Five Injured

By City News Service

One person died, and five others were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash in Pacoima in which one of the vehicles hit an apartment building.

The crash happened outside the 10000 block of Laurel Canyon Blvd. around 8:35 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

One person died at the scene, Prange said. The person's gender and age were not yet available. 

The person's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Two people were temporarily trapped in their vehicle but were later freed by firefighters, Prange said.

A total of five people were hurt in the crashes -- two men and three juveniles, he said. All five were transported to a hospital.

Another juvenile, who was in the building when it was struck by a vehicle, was evaluated by paramedics but did not require additional treatment, he said.

