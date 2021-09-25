Four-Legged Pups Compete for the Best Pooch to Hang Ten in Surf City Dog Surf

The U.S. Open of surfing wraps up this weekend in Huntington Beach, but about a mile north, another competition affected the big crowds -- the Surf City Dog Surf.

Mekahlo Medina was there for the four-legged competition for the prize of best pooch to hang ten.

Straddling their surfboards, most of the four-legged surfers cooked the one to two foot waves at Huntington Dog beach.

Others collided into each other, and others stayed dry riding their parents.

“It was our first time out here. It's a great time," surfer Michelle Olsen said.

Button's family came all the way from Riverside to compete in the annual Surf City Dog Surf competition.

"I think she could have done a few more waves," Urlic Olsen said.

There were lots of wipe outs but also smooth rides for Surf Giget the pug, a social media superstar who mugs for the camera.

Her thing is doing 360s and riding backwards.

Each dog has 12 minutes to catch their top five waves, and they're judged on their confidence level, length of ride, and overall ability to ride the wave.

"It’s a bonding experience. I really enjoy it,” the event coordinator, Lisa Scolnan, said.

The competition benefited charities like Westie Rescue of Orange County, Golden Retriever Rescue, Barks of Love, SPCA, and French Bulldog Rescue Network.

Sherie's dads were stoked how well their French bulldog did in a competition, and stoked to be back in the water, back with this community.

"It feels really good. It’s nice to see some people soak up some sea air," Dan Nykolayko said.