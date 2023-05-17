Investigation Into Westside Wilmas Gang and Mexican Mafia Leads to Arrests in LA

The FBI and LAPD announced arrests Wednesday stemming from an investigation that targeted a Los Angeles gang and the Mexican Mafia.

In October 2022, gang investigators from the LAPD's Harbor Division began working on a joint investigation with the FBI. They targeted the Westside Wilmas criminal gang which they believed was involved in the sale of illegal firearms and narcotics throughout the Harbor area.

According to authorities, their investigation widened the Southern California gang and expanded into the Mexican Mafia.

The FBI has served search warrants at locations throughout the South Bay and in the Bakersfield area, according to authorities.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about the operation involving illegal firearms and narcotics in the Los Angeles area were expected to be released at a Wednesday morning news conference.