FBI Narrows Down Sighting Location of Man Flying in Jet Pack Near LAX

The FBI continues to investigate the reports of a man flying in a jet pack in late August but have narrowed down a location of where the sighting took place.

The agency tweeted a map Friday showing a location in the area of Cudahy, about 18 miles east of LAX, where two pilots reported "a guy in a jet pack" on Aug. 30.

The FBI continues to investgate reports of a #jetpack near #LAX on 8/30. Anyone with info about activity on or above the ground at the location depicted here should call the FBI. The FBI takes seriously events that threaten US airspace & investigates alleged violations #SafeSkies pic.twitter.com/dLZcZeRDuc — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) September 4, 2020

The pilot of American Airlines flight 1997 radioed the LAX tower to make a strange report.

"Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jet pack,'' the pilot said on the radio transmission.

An air-traffic controller responded, "American 1997, OK, thank you for the update. Left side or right side?''

"Off the left side,'' the pilot replied. "At maybe, uh, 300 yards or so, at our altitude.''

A second pilot aboard a Southwest Airlines flight also reported seeing the unusual aviator.

"Tower, we just saw the guy pass by us,'' the pilot said.

The LAX tower then alerted an inbound JetBlue pilot of the bizarre reports.

No injuries were reported.

At least two Twitter users posted videos claiming to have been recorded in mid-August 2020 showing what appears to be a human figure moving across the sky near the area depicted in the FBI's map.

Saw this in Huntington Park mid August. pic.twitter.com/5Wu4tcHQDR — 🍓 (@gabyisdope) September 5, 2020

August 21, 2020 3:50PM - Near 110/105 freeway. Object heading north in to incoming LAX air traffic. Possible jetpack man?

(Sorry for bad video) @FAANews @flyLAXairport pic.twitter.com/CmcHxTH8vK — Jeff LeBarron (@DarkSideSince77) September 2, 2020

The FBI says it takes events that threaten U.S. airspace seriously and ask anyone with information regarding this case to call the FBI.