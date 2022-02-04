Feds Seize Super Bowl Fake Merch

So you snagged a new Super Bowl jersey.

Is it real?

Federal authorities Friday showed off some of the counterfeit items they’ve intercepted ahead of the game.

Everything from counterfeit jerseys and caps to fake championship rings and shoes.

Officials say every year at this time criminal organizations escalate their smuggling efforts to make a quick profit.

Consumers aren’t the only one affected by counterfeit goods.

It affects American industry and innovation and vendors in and around SoFi Stadium who have all gone through the licensing requirements and paid their requirements and paid their taxes only to compete with people that haven’t, officials said.

United States Department of Homeland Security says they’ve seized nearly 22,000 counterfeit items from dozens of locations already.