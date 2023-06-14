Granada Hills

Brawl breaks out in the middle of Granada Hills street

A scuffle between a man who got out of a pickup and a motorcyclist wearing a helmet was caught on camera on a San Fernando Valley street.

Traffic stopped on a Granada Hills street Tuesday when a fight that was caught on video broke out in the middle of the road.

A witness told NBCLA the motorcyclist and pickup driver stopped on Chatsworth Street in the west San Fernando Valley community. Video showed the motorcycle on its side next to the white pickup.

The motorcyclist, still wearing a helmet, repeatedly punched a man who got out of the pickup and was on his back in the middle of lanes.

"He threw down the passenger on the floor behind the truck and started pummeling him," said witness Gabriella Attanasio. "At least five to six punches."

Details about what led to the confrontation were not immediately available.

At least three drivers stopped as they approached the melee.

Attanasio said the fight continued for a few minutes before both combatants left the scene. The man on the ground can be seen in the video walking back to the pickup.

It was not immediately clear whether a police report was filed.

