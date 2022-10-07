Street Takeover

Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover

A spectator was struck by a driver, but the stunts continued around a ring of fire on the street Thursday night in Anaheim.

By Jonathan Lloyd

One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County.

Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.

Spectators later doused the middle of the intersection with a flammable liquid to create a circle of fire. Some jumped inside the fire ring as drivers performed stunts around the flames.

The crowd left as police arrived. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was arrested.

Other street takeovers were reported in Buena Park and Costa Mesa.

In August, a resident with what appeared to be a machete confronted people at a street takeover near Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. Police say they arrived at that scene just minutes after the first 911 call, but by then the group of drivers and spectators was gone.

