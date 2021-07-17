Fire Burns Boats on Southern California's Lake Arrowhead

Fire destroyed seven boats and damaged five others before dawn Friday at a marina on Southern California’s Lake Arrowhead, authorities said.

Some of the boats burned through the lines tying them to the dock and floated freely, threatening to spread damage, San Bernardino County fire authorities said in a social media post.

Crews used a fire boat to hose down the flames and corral the boats. The dock also sustained major damage before the flames were knocked down.

A hazardous materials team also responded because of the possibility that fluids and other hazards might affect the lake.

Lake Arrowhead is a scenic tourist destination high in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.