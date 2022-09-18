Fire Damages Several Palm Trees Near Hollywood Bowl

Firefighters quickly knocked down a "stubborn'' brush fire across the street from the Hollywood Bowl and no injuries or structure damage was reported, authorities said.

The fire was reported at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue near the Hollywood (101) Freeway as concertgoers were leaving a "Sound of Music" singalong at the Bowl.

Several people posted video on social media showing how a small fire quickly exploded with flames shooting in the air dramatically before being extinguished.

Another observer noted the fire "came out of nowhere'' and "literally just combusted."

At one point the Los Angeles Fire Department asked the California

Highway Patrol to Patrol shut down one lane of freeway traffic while they

battled the flames.

The department later tweeted "That somewhat stubborn fire near the @HollywoodBowl, our 1,423rd emergency of the day, thankfully involves only vegetation, and has not risen to the level of issuing an @LAFD ALERT."