Hollywood Bowl

Celebrating 100 Years of the Iconic Hollywood Bowl

The amphitheater opened on July 11, 1922 and has since been a music landmark in Southern California.

By Danielle Smith

Adam Latham

The Hollywood Bowl is celebrating 100 years.

The amphitheater, located in the Hollywood Hills, opened on July 11, 1922, and has since been a music landmark in Southern California.

Over the years, music lovers around the world have gathered at the venue to watch iconic performances from the Beatles and Stevie Wonder to Adele and Lana Del Rey.

The Bowl has also made appearances in films like George Sidney’s "Anchors Aweigh," starring Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, and Peyton Reed’s "Yes Man," starring Jim Carey and Zooey Deschanel.

A Glimpse Into the Past

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 01: Aerial View In August 1929 Of The Hollywood Bowl Amphitheatre, An Outdoor Theatre In The Foothills Near Los Angeles. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)
A choir singing at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, California, early to mid twentieth century. (Photo by Dick Whittington Studio/Corbis via Getty Images)
8/1943- Frank Sinatra performs at the Hollywood Bowl. Here he stands full length crooning into a microphone, wearing a white jacket and black pants.
LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 23: Rock and roll band 'The Beatles' perform at the Hollywood Bowl on August 23, 1964 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

How is the Bowl Celebrating?

  • More concert programming highlighting stars from across genres
  • Coffee table book with explanations of landmark moments and rarely seen photographs
  • Vinyl box set with recordings of more than 70 iconic musicians and ensembles at the Hollywood Bowl
  • Podcast series with each episode tied to a specific location on the Bowl’s campus

On Monday, the Los Angeles Philharmonic is hosting a free day-long music celebration with performances from singer-songwriter Ben Harper, violinist Ray Chen, the UCLA and USC marching bands, and more.

For more information about the Hollywood Bowl’s centennial celebration, click here.

