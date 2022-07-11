The Hollywood Bowl is celebrating 100 years.

The amphitheater, located in the Hollywood Hills, opened on July 11, 1922, and has since been a music landmark in Southern California.

Over the years, music lovers around the world have gathered at the venue to watch iconic performances from the Beatles and Stevie Wonder to Adele and Lana Del Rey.

The Bowl has also made appearances in films like George Sidney’s "Anchors Aweigh," starring Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, and Peyton Reed’s "Yes Man," starring Jim Carey and Zooey Deschanel.

A Glimpse Into the Past

How is the Bowl Celebrating?

More concert programming highlighting stars from across genres

Coffee table book with explanations of landmark moments and rarely seen photographs

Vinyl box set with recordings of more than 70 iconic musicians and ensembles at the Hollywood Bowl

Podcast series with each episode tied to a specific location on the Bowl’s campus

On Monday, the Los Angeles Philharmonic is hosting a free day-long music celebration with performances from singer-songwriter Ben Harper, violinist Ray Chen, the UCLA and USC marching bands, and more.

For more information about the Hollywood Bowl’s centennial celebration, click here.