Fire Erupts at Anaheim Commercial Building, Two Firefighters Hurt

The four-alarm fire injured two firefighters and three civilians, according to authorities.

By City News Service

Firefighters were battling a four-alarm fire at a single-story commercial building in Anaheim today, where two firefighters and three civilians suffered injuries, authorities said.

The condition and extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to 1169 N. Knollwood Circle, the Anaheim Fire Department reported.

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority and the Orange and Fullerton fire departments were assisting in the effort.

No further information was immediately available.

