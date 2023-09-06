Fire erupts in children's section of Buena Park Target

A fire broke out in the middle of the children’s clothing section at a Target store in Buena Park on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m.

Video footage shows a rack of clothing engulfed in flames, with smoke traveling through the store. One Target employee took a fire extinguisher to help put out the flames.

“We walked in the Target and see a small flame. We thought it was a Halloween prop, but as we got closer we heard a pop, which was the sprinkler going off” witness Guillermo Santander said. “It got pretty big real quick.”

Police taped off the entrance of the store as the cleanup process began. A restoration company was seen outside the store Wednesday morning.

The company has not made a comment, but one Target manager said they do not believe the store would be open by Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.