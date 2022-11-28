Eight Escape Fire That Damaged Irvine Condominium Complex

Eight people escaped a fire that spread quickly Sunday in a two-story condominium complex in Irvine.

The fire was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue. Flames were extinguished in about 90 minutes, but not before five units went up in flames at Windward Townhomes.

A firefighter was knocked to the ground by falling debris. He was injured, but managed to walk away.

Residents smelled smoke in their home in the 300 blk of Deerfield Ave in @City_of_Irvine & called 911 at 4 a.m. FF’s arrived to heavy smoke from the 2nd story of a 2-story multi-family residential bldg, & fire was soon through the roof. FF’s declared knockdown in just 84 min. pic.twitter.com/lIXJ99LncZ — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) November 27, 2022

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Fortunately, in this case, the firefighter got himself up, but was transported in an abundance of caution," said Capt. Sean Doran, of the Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire spread through the building's attic and walls. Three units were red-tagged due to damage.

Residents said some animals were rescued.

The Red Cross helped some residents displaced by the fire move into hotels.

No injuries were reported.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.