Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Thousand Oaks Thursday evening.

At about 4:15 p.m. the brush fire was approximately 10 acres and moving into some homes.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Evacuations are in place for Via Colinas and Country Valley Rd., according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

#CountryFire; Evacuations are in place for Via Colinas and Country Valley rd. @VCSOVentura will be controlling traffic and notifying residents. @VCFD #VCFD video credit @415FirePhoto pic.twitter.com/xvnTnMhT8l — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 29, 2021

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is developing news. Please refresh for updates.