Franklin Fire, burning near Pepperdine in Malibu, prompts evacuation orders

Firefighters are responding to a 100-acre wildfire late Monday in Malibu as the Southland is hit with elevated winds amid a red flag warning.

The blaze, dubbed the Franklin Firen was reported sometime around 11:15 p.m. at Malibu Canyon Road, north of Francisco Ranch Road. Due to the blaze, Malibu Canyon Road will be closed until further notice between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Highway.

The National Weather Service said north to northeast winds have the potential to increase to 30 to 40 mph with gusts potentially reaching 65 mph overnight amid the firefight. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the blaze is burning east and moving toward the top of Piuma Road.

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for areas east of Malibu Canyon Road and south of Piuma Road, as well as the Serra Retreat area.

