Firefighters Battle Structure Fire in Woodland Hills

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department are battling a structure fire in Woodland Hills Sunday night.

The fire was reported at approximately 9:37 p.m. at 6000 North De Soto Avenue.

Over 80 firefighters were assigned to the fire, now considered a "Major Emergency status."

"The building is fully involved and the structural integrity of the building is starting to fail along at least one corner," LAFD said.

No injuries have been reported and no other structures are threatened, according to LAFD.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.