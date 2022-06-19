Firefighters Knock Down Fire in San Bernardino County Building

A San Bernardino County building used for County Code Enforcement caught fire Sunday morning, prompting a swift response from county firefighters, who knocked down the blaze in about 90 minutes.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to reports of a commercial building fire in the 100 block of West 3rd Street on Sunday morning, a release from SB County Fire said.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke pouring from the six-story building, and flames in the structure's fourth floor were visible from the outside.

San Bernardino County Fire

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a "high rise" response, "bringing a total of 25 Engines, 5 Truck Companies and 5 Chief Officers," according to the release.

The fire was on the fourth floor, producing the heavy smoke and flames visible outside. While the two floors above, the fifth and sixth floors, had heavy smoke and high heat, there were no flames anywhere but the fourth floor

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the fourth floor and knock it down with the standpipe system inside the building, SB County Fire said.

"San Bernardino County Fire responded with 16 Engines, 4 Trucks, 6 Chief Officers, an Air/Light Unit and Two Fire Investigators," SB County Fire said in their release. "Redlands, Loma Linda, Colton, Rialto, Rancho Cucamonga, Highland & Chino Valley all assisted with the incident."

San Bernardino County Fire

No victims were found anywhere in the building. No injuries in civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, and is under investigation.