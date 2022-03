Firefighters knocked down a house fire at a one-story single family home in the Valley Village area early Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department sent 32 firefighters to the blaze, which started burning around 5:10 a.m. Heavy flames were visible for miles.

The fire at the home on Vantage Avenue took around 23 minutes to knock down, according to the LAFD.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.