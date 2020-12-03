First Rail Line to Service San Fernando Valley Since the 1950s Electric ‘Red Cars'

The final configuration of the first rail line to serve the East San Fernando Valley since the 1950s was approved Thursday by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

Metro officials said this is the first planned rail line in the San Fernando Valley since the demise of the red cars in 1952.

The East San Fernando Valley Corridor light rail line will connect the Van Nuys station on Metro's bus rapid transit G Line with the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink station, servicing commercial corridors and densely populated residential areas in the Valley, said Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Krekorian, a Metro board member.

“For far too long, the Valley was neglected by transportation planners who have seen us as the center of car culture,” Krekorian said. “But the Valley needs more transit, the Valley wants more transit and the Valley will support more transit.”

“This project will be a huge step forward for the residents and small businesses of the East Valley, who have longed for the return of light rail transit for well over a half century.”

The $2.2 billion line is expected to begin “major construction" in 2022 and begin operations in 2028, according to Krekorian.