5 injured when Amtrak train collides with big rig in Moorpark

Highway 118 was closed for the crash cleanup and investigation.

By Annette Arreola and Jonathan Lloyd

Five people were injured Tuesday night when an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train collided with a truck in Moorpark.

The big rig driver was making a turn at the rail crossing when the truck apparently became stuck on the tracks, according to authorities. Six train cars with 95 passengers and five employees were involved in the crash.

The injuries were described as minor to moderate.

The train, which was heading to Los Angeles, partially derailed. All train cars were back on the tracks and rolled back to the train yard early Wednesday.

Highway 118 was closed after the crash, but reopened Wednesday morning.

The collision appears to be an accident, according to the California Highway Patrol

