5 injured when Amtrak train collides with big rig in Moorpark

Five people were injured Tuesday night when an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train collided with a truck in Moorpark.

The big rig driver was making a turn at the rail crossing when the truck apparently became stuck on the tracks, according to authorities. Six train cars with 95 passengers and five employees were involved in the crash.

🚧UPDATE🚧 Crews are working hard to clear the road and make repairs so we can reopen SR-118 ahead of your morning commute. #progress #cleanup #morningcommute pic.twitter.com/Fqf21KRT5D — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) December 13, 2023

The injuries were described as minor to moderate.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The train, which was heading to Los Angeles, partially derailed. All train cars were back on the tracks and rolled back to the train yard early Wednesday.

Highway 118 was closed after the crash, but reopened Wednesday morning.

The collision appears to be an accident, according to the California Highway Patrol