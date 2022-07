Firefighters doused flames on a boat in the Dana Point Harbor on Thursday, officials said.

The flames could be seen on camera exploding off the boat.

Crews knocked down the fire. The cause was under investigation, officials said..

"Kudos to the citizens who protected the nearby boats with hose-lines until we arrived," officials said in a tweet.

