Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Mountains and Deserts

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend.

A flood watch will be in effect until Monday night for Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley. Communities under the flood watch include Palmdale, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley and Lancaster.

"First half of the day is going to be dry, but here we are in the afternoon hours with storms firing up in the mountains and deserts," said NBC4 forecsater Belen De Leon.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In Riverside County, a flood watch is in effect for the region's mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, high desert areas and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. The watch area extends into the San Bernardino County mountains and northern Ventura County.

A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding. A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

Storm runoff could cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Mud and debris flows are possible around recent burn areas.

Heavy downpours are possible with rainfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour.

Record rainfall was reported in Palmdale and Sandberg on Sunday. Palmdale Airport recorded 0.46 inches of rain, breaking a record of 0.23 inches set in 1976. Sandberg recorded 0.32 inches of rain, breaking a record of 0.31 inches set in 1976.

About 50 people were rescued from cars trapped in a mudslide Sunday evening near Lake Hughes.

The recent rain has really cleared the air. Check out today's air quality! Enjoy those walks and outdoor activities. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/o7aY8y01HV — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) September 12, 2022

Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s for most of Southern California, a drop from widespread upper 90s and triple-digits during last week's heat wave.

"It's going to be warm, it's going to be a little humid and muggy, but thankfully we're not looking at temperatures like we had last week," said De Leon.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, storms are possible and humidity will linger. Temperatures drop slightly on Wednesday and Thursday with a marine layer returning to the coast.