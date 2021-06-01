Orange County

Former MMA Star Tito Ortiz Resigns Huntington Beach City Council Seat, Citing Personal Conflicts

Tito Ortiz entered the race for Huntington Beach City Council in November.

By Jason Kandel

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Tito Ortiz, the mixed martial artist, has resigned from his seat on the Huntington Beach City Council, citing personal conflicts, a city spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The city will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to consider the appointment of a new Mayor Pro Tem.

The City Council will also talk about a timeline for appointing a new council member to fill the newly vacated seat.

Ortiz has been under fire after the city confirmed that he filed a claim with the state's Employment Development Department seeing unemployment benefits, while still getting paid by the city.

He came out on top in a 15-candidate rumble for three seats on the Huntington Beach City Council in November.

The conservative and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump entered the fray in the seaside Orange County community after two incumbents announced they wouldn’t be running again and a third termed-out. Ortiz used "Make Huntington Beach Safe Again" as a campaign slogan. 

