Former Riverside Dance Group Director Accused of Sexual Assault of Two Women

A former dance group director arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two women was freed Saturday after being released on bail.

Miguel Bolanos, 31, of Chino Hills was taken into custody on Tuesday after two women accused him of sexual assault, according to the Riverside Police Department.

He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of sexual battery, rape, oral copulation by force and sexual penetration of an intoxicated person but was released the next day after posting $55,000 bail, inmate records show.

The women reported that the alleged sexual assaults occurred in 2017 when Bolanos was associated with the 909 Dance Troupe, a club at UC Riverside, police said. He was also part of the dance teams GRV and Snowtorious.

Investigators urged anyone else who might have allegations of sexual assault against Bolanos to contact Detective Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7950 or MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov.