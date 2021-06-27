Four Injured After Car Crashes Into Highland Park Apartment Building

A driver lost control and crashed a car into a two-story apartment building in Highland Park, injuring four people, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash took place about 10:15 p.m. Saturday at the 100 block of N. San Pascual Ave., LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

Three people in the car were temporarily trapped. They were eventually freed by firefighters and taken to a hospital in critical condition, Prange continued.

One person in the building was also hurt. That person was taken to a hospital in fair condition, Prange said.

The LAFD pulled the vehicle from the building. A city building and safety team has yellow-tagged the structure for minor damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.