Highland Park

Four Injured After Car Crashes Into Highland Park Apartment Building

Three people in the car were temporarily trapped. They were eventually freed by firefighters and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver lost control and crashed a car into a two-story apartment building in Highland Park, injuring four people, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash took place about 10:15 p.m. Saturday at the 100 block of N. San Pascual Ave., LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Three people in the car were temporarily trapped. They were eventually freed by firefighters and taken to a hospital in critical condition, Prange continued.

One person in the building was also hurt. That person was taken to a hospital in fair condition, Prange said.

The LAFD pulled the vehicle from the building. A city building and safety team has yellow-tagged the structure for minor damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Azusa 3 hours ago

Man Killed in Shooting Involving Police in Azusa

Southern California 6 hours ago

Southern California Sees Heat Wave, High Temperatures

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Highland Parkcar crashApartments
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us