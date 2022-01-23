Inglewood

Four Killed, One Injured in Inglewood Shooting

There were five total gunshot victims when authorities arrived to the 1300 block of Park Avenue just before 2 a.m.

By Darsha Philips

Four people were killed and one other was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Inglewood, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

There were five total gunshot victims when authorities arrived, the LAFD said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, he said, and paramedics rushed two others to an area hospital.

A fourth person, one of the two rushed to the hospital, died there, the Inglewood chief of police and mayor stated during a Sunday morning press conference.

A watch commander at the Inglewood Police Department could not be reached for immediate comment.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

