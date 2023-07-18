Union Station

Fourth bus of migrants from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

By City News Service

Getty Images

A bus of migrants from Texas arrived early Tuesday night at Union Station, the second in six days and fourth to come to Los Angeles since June 14, Mayor Karen Bass' office reported.

"The city has continued to work with city departments, the county, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year,'' Zach Seidl, Bass' director
of communications said in a statement.

"As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan"

The bus arrived around 6:30 p.m., Seidl said.

It was not announced how many people were on the bus.

