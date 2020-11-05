Free Coronavirus Tests, Flu Shots Available in Coachella Next Week

Free coronavirus tests and flu shots will be available in Coachella over two days next week, it was announced Thursday.

The Nov. 9-10 drive-thru/walk-thru event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days in the parking lot of Bagdouma Park, is being organized by the city of Coachella in conjunction with the Central Neighborhood Health Foundation.



People seeking coronavirus tests are urged to make an appointment beforehand by calling 844-660-9086, or signing up at https://forms.gle/55ZDtr2CSJShGu6T7.

Riverside County health officials have stressed in recent weeks that increased testing is crucial for the county to successfully progress through the state's reopening framework.

Based partly on low screening counts, the California Department of Public Health late last month reclassified the county in the most restrictive "purple'' tier under Gov. Gavin Newsom's color-coded coronavirus regulatory system, meaning some businesses that had reopened in recent weeks were required to close again. The designation impacts gyms, restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship.

Bagdouma Park is located at 51711 Douma St.