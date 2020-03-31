Free or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home

We're steadfastly observing #SaferatHome right now, in the face of COVID-19, but we're also simultaneously longing for larks, diversions, and cheerful things to fill our minutes and hours, even as we keep close to the couch.
Good news: We can connect with the attractions, museums, and places we've enjoyed in the past, and will again, right now, online, from our kitchen table.
Here are a few savor-while-staying-home happenings, videos, and to-dos going on now around Southern California and the Golden State...
Coloring pages from The Getty? Download them for free at the museum's
"Color Our Collection" site and spend a happy hour filling in fanciful forms taken straight from medieval manuscripts.
Watching critters cavort live? Many California animal parks and aquariums have cameras tuned into their furry residents. Monterey Bay Aquarium is currently featuring rescued otters on its
Sea Otter Cam.
Can you see Mt. Wilson Observatory from where you live? You can request for Sunstar, a prism-producing art installation,
to be pointed directly at your home.
From easy crafts to storytimes to other keep-busy fun,
this round-up has plenty of ideas for younger people to stay engaged.
Procuring pro tips on what film to watch next? AFI and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are offering free
lists, picks, and ideas.
Have a tot who loves the ocean? The Aquarium of the Pacific has a new
Online Academy for families learning at home.
Dreaming of Disneyland days?
The Mattercam at the Howard Johnson Hotel & Water Playground is keeping an eye on The Happiest Place on Earth.
Craving a bread starter that will last and last and last? And you want to help out a local business? Mr. Holmes Bakehouse has
low-cost, make-your-own-bread kits available.
Several art institutions, including the
Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, have an array of projects for kids to do at home.
Flower cams? Those are still happening. Check in on the California poppies currently blooming at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.
The Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe is holding a
Quarantine Canines Virtual Marathon, one you can do with your pup, all April long.
California Science Center has
"Stuck at Home Science" fun for your aspiring physicists.
Love
Two Bit Circus, the Arts District arcade? The team behind it is now offering parents and kids cool streams of at-home activities via Twitch.
The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica is offering a variety of
free online classes, some for kids, for those looking to burnish their kitchen skills during #SaferatHome.
Taking an online tour of the
Winchester Mystery House? You can. Other attractions are also offering behind-the-scenes peeks, so check in with your favorite place now, online, to see what's new.
The
Wildlife Learning Center has furry-fun livestreams, giving animal lovers a chance to get to know residents of the Sylmar animal center better. Recent focuses have included the center's sloths and servals.