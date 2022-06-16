Friday Marks 28 Years Since O.J. Simpson Led Police on Police Chase

It's been 28 years since O.J. Simpson, a fugitive wanted for murder, led police on one of America's most storied police chases in history.

On June 17, 1994 Los Angeles was mesmerized by live television news coverage of the pursuit. Thousands cheered, hanging from freeway overpasses and stopping to get out of their cars. They held signs and chanted: "Go, O.J.!"

His driver, best friend and former Buffalo Bills teammate Al "A.C." Cowlings, on a call with police, said Simpson had a gun to his head and wanted to go to his house.

By nightfall, Simpson was inside his Brentwood home, where police allowed him to drink a glass of orange juice and phone his mother before taking him into custody.

Simpson was booked on two counts of first-degree murder for the June 12 stabbing deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Lyle Goldman. Cowlings was never charged. Here are highlights from those moments, including an interview with NBC4's Conan Nolan, who was there.

Here are videos from the NBC4 archives:

On June 17, 1994, Orenthal "OJ" Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings led police on a 60-mile slow-speed car chase through Los Angeles and Orange Counties, captivating viewers glued to television sets. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, June 17, 1994.