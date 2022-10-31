From Activism to Athletics, Here Are the ABCs of College Students

From Harvard to California Lutheran University, the lives of students on campus are filled with things that would surprise and impress the average person.

Nowadays, college students do much more than study and go to class. They build communities and strengthen the next generation.

Some students stand out as leaders not only in the classroom, but on the court. Griffin Geringer, senior political science major and setter on the Cal Lutheran Men's Volleyball Team, is no exception.

Griffin's goal is to, "provide the team with as much positivity and effort by pushing everyone as a player".

He chose Cal Lutheran for his interest in playing sports, and because he felt it was a good fit academically as well. He plans on going to law school in San Diego after graduating.

Cal Lutheran works diligently to ensure all feel welcome on compus.

Activism is on public display as well, "The school supports the Latinx community. At least once or twice a month there are events recognizing all communities, there's definitely a lot of support."'

UC Irvine senior and mechanical engineering major, Caden Ziegler, chose the university because of his opportunity to be involved in the shaping of the school.

Students nowadays are finding more and more ways to not only shape the campus environment, but the community around them.

"When there’s large movements, there is activism on campus, people are vocal," shared Ziegler.

He goes above and beyond the call of the typical student. Behind the scenes, Caden does government research for a company in Laguna Hills.

Harvard University sophomore biology major Haley Jeffers shared in an exclusive interview with NBC LA that she takes part in an Asian American dance troop, focused on music, artists and coming together as a community.

Jeffers shared, "My tentative plan for now is go to med school and get a medical degree and explore my options in science, technology and innovation.”

The futures of these undergrads are bright and prosperous as they transition into a world their universities are preparing them for.

These college standouts are proof of the diversity, potential and hard work that this generation has to offer.