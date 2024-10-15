Full-service EV charging station opens in Santa Ana

A first-of-its-kind full service electric vehicle charging station opened Tuesday morning in Orange County.

It has everything from a 24/7 lounge to a market right next door. It’s a one stop shop for people who drive electric cars where they can charge their EVs and also get the chance to take a break as well.

Across the lot, drivers will find a car wash and a lounge with free WiFi, restrooms, plus a 3,000 square foot “recharge” market by Gelson’s.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Tuesday morning for this first full-service EV charging center in Santa Ana, which included a band performance.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The mayor of Santa Ana, Valerie Amezcua was present, along with representatives from the Santa Ana chamber of commerce and other state leaders.

Rove, the company behind the EV service station, said it hopes this experience will make a difference for EV drivers.

“Southern california is really the heart of the ev revolution and one of the things we know is ev drivers like us is we’re frustrated was not finding available charges not having any amenities – nothing working – so we hope to improve on that experience so that this is the very best place to come if you want to charge your car,” Bill Reed, CEO of Rove, said.

There are 40 EV chargers here that rove says can fuel more than 1,000 EVs per day.

Rove says it plans to open 10 other centers across Southern California by 2026. Rove says the locations include Costa Mesa, Long Beach, and Torrance.