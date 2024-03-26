Man who claimed to have bomb is shot and killed in Fullerton bank robbery 

A man carrying a white box and suspected of having an explosive device during a bank robbery in Fullerton on Tuesday was shot and killed by police outside a Wells Fargo branch.

Officers responded to the 100 block of West Bastanchury Road around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday to a report regarding a possible bank robbery involving an explosive device. The masked man carrying a box with what appeared to be an explosive device inside told a bank employee he had a bomb.

Several employees and a customer were in the bank at the time. They were evacuated from the bank.

Officers responded within two minutes of the report, police said. The man stepped outside the bank carrying the white box with stolen money inside and officers opened fire.

The man died at the scene.

A bomb squad later determined the object in the box was a facsimile device, an item made to resemble an actual explosive device.

The bank remained closed as officers investigated. Law enforcement remained at the scene early Wednesday.

No employees or officers were injured during the attempted robbery or shooting.