Gardena nail salon owner says 2 customers attacked her, refused to pay

The owner of a nail salon in Gardena says she's recovering from injuries after two customers refused to pay for services and attacked her and one of her employees.

Lisa Truong, the owner of LT Nail Spa, said the attack happened at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

“My eye hurt, my neck hurt, everything,” Truong said. She said she was punched in the neck and her employee was also injured on her arm.

“We have two customers came, one tall and one short,” Truong said.

Truong said the women refused to pay first for their pedicures, about $120 total. But she performed the services anyway. Then, she said, the women asked for manicures. Truong said the two again refused to pay first before attacking her.

“They get mad when I don’t do their nails,” Truong said. She added that they hit her and ran.

Truong filed a report with Gardena police and also gave investigators security footage of the two women.

NBC4 reached out to Gardena police. We are waiting for a response.