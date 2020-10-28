Giant Tuna Sets Record in Orange County Published October 28, 2020 • Updated on December 21, 2020 at 3:59 pm A 361-pound tuna fish was captured off the Orange County coast, becoming the largest captured off fishing fleet vessels since 1958, according to Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach. Read more here. 7 photos 1/7 Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat 2/7 Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat 3/7 Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat 4/7 Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat 5/7 Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat 6/7 Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat 7/7 Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat This article tagged under: Orange County 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Drive-Thru Cheer Brightens the Holidays Outside Dodger Stadium Holiday Happenings Are on a Roll Around SoCal Top 10 Most Memorable Moments in Los Angeles Sports in 2020 ‘The Incredibles' Lead a New Safety Campaign in OC and LA