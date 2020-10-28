Giant Tuna Sets Record in Orange County

A 361-pound tuna fish was captured off the Orange County coast, becoming the largest captured off fishing fleet vessels since 1958, according to Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach.

Read more here.

7 photos
1/7
Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat
2/7
Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat
3/7
Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat
4/7
Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat
5/7
Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat
6/7
Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat
7/7
Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach and the Thunderbird boat

This article tagged under:

Orange County

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Drive-Thru Cheer Brightens the Holidays Outside Dodger Stadium
Photos: Drive-Thru Cheer Brightens the Holidays Outside Dodger Stadium
Holiday Happenings Are on a Roll Around SoCal
Holiday Happenings Are on a Roll Around SoCal
Top 10 Most Memorable Moments in Los Angeles Sports in 2020
Top 10 Most Memorable Moments in Los Angeles Sports in 2020
‘The Incredibles' Lead a New Safety Campaign in OC and LA
‘The Incredibles' Lead a New Safety Campaign in OC and LA
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us