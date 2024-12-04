Orange County

Vending machine helps support local charities this holiday season

The Giving Machine can be found at the Mariner’s Village Clock Courtyard  through Christmas.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

There is a special kind of vending machine at Dana Point Harbor that is helping spread some holiday cheer.

It is called the Giving Machine, and according to the Dana Point Harbor website, it is a charitable vending machine that “offers locals the opportunity to select and donate 30 different items including chickens, pigs, meals, school supplies and life-saving medicine ranging from $5-200.”

This year, Giving Machine Orange County is partnering with five local charities where 100% of the donations will be going directly to those charities selected.

“Anywhere from $5 to say $150 you can donate to a charity,” former NBC4 Anchor Chuck Henry said. “And most of the charities are right here in Orange County. So the money, 100% of what you give stays here.”

The Giving Machine can be found at the Mariner’s Village Clock Courtyard  through Christmas. Any donation is tax-deductible. 

Orange County
