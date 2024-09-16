71-year-old man dead, wife missing after Glendora house fire

One person is dead and his wife is missing following a house fire Monday morning in Glendora, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded at about 2:30 a.m. to the home in the 700 block of Danecroft Avenue in the San Gabriel Valley community. The fire was knocked down at about 3 a.m.

During a search inside the house, firefighters found the 71-year-old man, who died at the scene. At least one dog was found dead at the rear of the house.

During a Monday morning news conference, Lt. Steve De Jong said deputies are attempting to locate the man's 68-year-old wife.

"We're concerned about her welfare," De Jong said, adding that family members told the agency the couple was in the process of a divorce.

The woman's vehicle was at the house. She was last seen Sunday night with family, De Jong said.

Later Monday, City News Service, citing the Los Angeles County medical examiner, reported that a second body was found at the scene. Details about that person's identity were not immediately available.

Glendora police responded to the home about a month ago after a domestic violence report, De Jong said.

Details about a cause of the fire were not immediately available. Yellow police tape was placed in front of the house.