Father Charged in Shooting Deaths of Four Children and Their Grandmother in Lancaster Home

A 29-year-old father was charged with murder Tuesday in the shooting deaths of his four young children and their grandmother at a Lancaster home.

The shooting was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Garnet Lane, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Three of the deceased children are boys, including one infant, Koerner said. One victim was a girl and a woman was also shot to death.

The coroner’s office identified the victims Tuesday as Erika England, 51, Noah David, 1, Kaden David, 2, Germarcus David Jr., 7, and Namyiah David, 11.

Deputies were called to the home and found a woman and four children shot in the upper body, according to SIB Deputy Tony Moore.

A man, the father of the young victims, was detained when he arrived at the Lancaster Sheriff's Station, Moore said. Germarcus David, 29, was arrested on suspicion of murder, the sheriff's department said.

He was charged Tuesday with five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

David is the father of the children and the son-in-law of their grandmother.

David is being held in lieu of $2 million bail. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).