Greek Theatre’s 2020 Season Canceled for First Time in 90 Years

The Greek Theatre announced Tuesday night it has canceled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conforming to state, county and city guidelines made mass gatherings for concerts and other large crowd events improbable, according to AP Diaz, the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks executive officer.

"Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th anniversary season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021,'' Diaz said.

Theater management will be "working with all our valued partners to reschedule any previously planned events,'' Diaz said.

Fans were asked to monitor the theater's website for event status updates.

Postponed Events

Netflix is a Joke Fest Presents: STAND OUT 05.01.20

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening 05.28.20

Jhené Aiko 06.01.20

Jhené Aiko 06.03.20

LP 06.10.20

Primus 07.18.20

David Gray 07.31.20

Deftones 08.02.20

Lauv 08.29.20

Lauv 08.30.20

Goo Goo Dolls 09.05.20

Alicia Keys 09.08.20

Alicia Keys 09.09.20

Rescheduled Events

Dead Can Dance 05.09.20 is now on 05.09.21

Adam Ant 05.16.20 is now on 05.22.21

NF 05.17.20 is now on 08.19.20

Madness 05.24.20 is now on 05.30.21

Light Up The Blues 05.30.20 is now on 04.10.21

Barenaked Ladies 06.12.20 is now on 06.11.21

Brit Floyd 06.21.20 is now on 06.19.21

Joe Bonamassa 08.01.20 is now on 08.01.21

Lost 80's Live 09.04.20 is now on 09.03.21

The Airborne Toxic Event 10.09.20 is now on 04.02.21

Maren Morris 10.17.20 is now on 07.24.21

Canceled Events

Kesha 05.05.20

Local Natives & Foals 05.20.20

Norah Jones 05.22.20

AWOLNATION 06.19.20

Above & Beyond 06.25.20

Above & Beyond 06.26.20

Above & Beyond 06.27.20

Melanie Martinez 07.17.20

Gladys Knight 07.26.20

Funk N The Greek 08.08.20

AJR 08.18.20

NF 08.19.20