Griffith Observatory

Griffith Observatory to be used for naturalization ceremony for the first time

Ten new U.S. citizens will take part in the historic moment.

By Benjamin Papp

Historic Griffith Observatory in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services plans to welcome 10 new U.S. citizens Monday in an extra special way with a new venue.

For the first time ever, a naturalization ceremony will be held on the Hollywood Sign Terrace at the Griffith Observatory. 

Naturalization ceremonies are typically held at museums, schools, and libraries to celebrate the end of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship and honor the commitment they have shown along the way. 

“Special venues not only make these events meaningful for those who have voluntarily chosen to participate in American democracy and dedicated themselves to the country’s future, but they also reflect the strength and spirit of the United States,” the USCIS said. 

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 21 at the Griffith Observatory Hollywood Sign Terrace.

