Shoppers scramble to find eggs in stock as prices rise

As the price of eggs increases, shoppers are scrambling to find some in stock at their local market.

In a bad case of deja vu, egg prices are soaring once again, rising nearly 38% between November of 2023 and November of this year.

Nationwide the average price for a dozen Grade A eggs was $3.65 last month, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The major culprit is the bird flu. According to the CDC, about 33 million commercial egg laying birds have been killed by the disease in 2024.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

About half of those deaths came since mid-October, severely cutting into the egg supply.

“I do a lot of baking and eggs all the time, even for a quick meal, eggs,” said Cindy McMinn, who is visiting from Arkansas.

It’s a hard time of year to avoid buying eggs. ‘Tis the season for baking, and as is typical during the holidays, the demand for eggs is surging which is also driving up the cost.

So despite the high price, from Highland Park, to Baldwin Park, to Rancho Cucamonga, shelves are sparse. But others are choosing to cut back on their egg buying.

There is also a big variety in prices, even between discount grocery stores. So if you’re concerned about costs, it’s worth calling around or checking online before buying.