Gunman killed in exchange of gunfire with sheriff's deputy in Victorville

The sheriff's deputy was shot twice in the leg during the violence.

By Karla Rendon

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy is recovering from a shootout after exchanging gunfire with a man who threatened a woman in Victorville.

The violence was reported sometime before 2 p.m. on the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road, where law enforcement received a call of a man with a gun threatening a woman at a convenience store. A sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene and attempted to negotiate with the armed individual, who shot the deputy twice in the leg.

In response, the sheriff’s deputy opened fire on the gunman, killing him. The deputy was airlifted to an area hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Officials did not release the name of the deputy in the shooting, but only described them as a 16-year veteran of the force. The name of the gunman who was killed was not released, either.

The investigation is ongoing.

