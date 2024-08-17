Skid Row

Gunman sought following deadly shooting in Skid Row: LAPD

Surveillance footage showed the victim and another man arguing before the shooting.

By Karla Rendon

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday in Skid Row.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call around 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of San Pedro Street. There, law enforcement found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

According to LAPD, surveillance footage show the man arguing with another man before the shooting. It is unclear what led up to the confrontation.

A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately available. That individual remains on the loose.

The investigation is ongoing.

