Tiger Woods

Hahn Orders Safety Review Of Road Where Tiger Woods Crash Occurred

The county's Department of Public Works will "conduct a safety review of this section of roadway and to reach out to both cities with an offer of technical assistance and engineering support to make it safer for motorists, local community members and the general public."

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters Wednesday that since January 2020, there have been 13 accidents at the location on Hawthorne Boulevard near Blackhorse Road.
  • Four of the crashes resulted in injuries.
  • The Sheriff said the area is dangerous because of the downhill, curving nature of the northbound roadway.

In the wake of the rollover crash that left pro golfer Tiger Woods with severe leg injuries, county Supervisor Janice Hahn Wednesday ordered a safety review of the stretch of road in Rancho Palos Verdes that has seen more than a dozen accidents in the past year.

"Traffic safety across Los Angeles County is a tremendous concern for me and my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors," Hahn said in a statement. "The accident occurred along a stretch of roadway between two coastal communities: the cities of Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates. But the issue of traffic safety is one that affects the entire L.A. County region."

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Tiger Woods Suffered ‘a High Energy Fracture' That Makes His Injuries ‘More Difficult to Heal,' Says Orthopedic Surgeon

Tiger Woods 8 hours ago

No Criminal Charges Are Being Considered in Tiger Woods Crash, Sheriff Says

Tiger Woods 12 hours ago

Tiger Woods Faces a Difficult Recovery From Significant Leg Injuries After Rollover Crash

County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters Wednesday that since January 2020, there have been 13 accidents at the location on Hawthorne Boulevard near Blackhorse Road where Woods' crash occurred Tuesday, four of them resulting in injuries. He pointed to the downhill, curving nature of the northbound roadway.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"Even if you're not accelerating, just by gravity alone you're going to start going faster," Villanueva said. "In fact, there's a turnout for trucks and a warning about testing your brakes."

Hahn directed the county's Department of Public Works to "conduct a safety review of this section of roadway and to reach out to both cities with an offer of technical assistance and engineering support to make it safer for motorists, local community members and the general public."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Tiger Woods
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us