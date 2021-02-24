Criminal charges are not being considered in the Palos Verdes Peninsula crash that left golfer Tiger Woods with serious injuries , Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday.

During a midday briefing, Villanueva said there are no indications Woods was impaired in any way when the Genesis SUV he was driving crashed and rolled off a sweeping street and onto a hillside. At most, the investigation could lead to an infraction if it’s determined Woods was on his cell phone or distracted in some other way, the sheriff said.

Investigators have not yet determined how fast Woods was traveling when the crash occurred.

Woods was driving to a television shoot when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road, authorities said. Golf’s biggest star had to be pulled out through the windshield.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Woods’ foundation said in a statement he was awake, responsive and recovering in the hospital.

A deputy who encountered Tiger Woods after the crash shared how the golfer was removed from the crash vehicle. Robert Kovacik reported on NBC4 News on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations. Those injuries were stabilized with a rod in the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in the foot and ankle required screws and pins, Mahajan said in a statement released on Woods’ Twitter account late Tuesday night.

The lengthy surgery also reduced swelling. Woods was awake and recovering in his hospital room, the statement said.